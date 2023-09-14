India and Japan Forge Cybersecurity Collaboration and Set Future Course

India and Japan engaged in crucial talks about their cooperation in the cyber domain. They also assessed the progress made in the fields of cybersecurity and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), including the advanced 5G technology.

During the fifth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue in Tokyo, representatives from both nations discussed recent developments in the cyber world. They explored opportunities for collaboration at international platforms like the United Nations and various regional forums, including the Quad framework.

Both countries emphasized the importance of building capabilities to ensure a secure cyberspace and agreed to work together in this regard.

Leading the Indian Delegation was Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary of the Cyber Diplomacy Division within the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). On the Japanese side, Ishizuki Hideo, Ambassador responsible for Cyber Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Japan, led the delegation.

The Indian team included senior officials from MEA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Defence (MoD), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as well as the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), and the Embassy of India in Tokyo.

The Japanese delegation comprised senior officials from the National Centre of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication (MIC), Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), MOFA, and other relevant departments.

Both countries look forward to the sixth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in 2024, at a mutually convenient time.