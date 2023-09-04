scorecardresearch
Global Diplomatic Shifts: President Xi Jinping’s absence and China’s G20 representation

In a clear indicator of China’s diplomatic strategy, the Chinese President will be represented by Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Written by Huma Siddiqui
Updated:
india, china, g20 summit, xi jinping, xi jinping india visit, xi jinping g20 india visit
The exact reasons for Xi's absence remain undisclosed. (Image/Reuters)

In a surprising turn of events, Chinese President Xi Jinping has opted not to attend the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in India. This decision, which follows his recent participation in the BRICS summit in South Africa, raises significant questions about the G20’s status as the premier global leadership forum.

His absence has been attributed to a culmination of months of unsuccessful negotiations within multiple G20 ministerial forums. Disagreements spanning critical issues such as healthcare, climate change, the Ukraine conflict, and the distribution of responsibilities between affluent and developing nations have hindered consensus-building. Xi Jinping’s decision not to attend makes him the second world leader, after Russia’s Vladimir Putin, to express his inability to participate in this pivotal event.

In a statement issued by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Premier Li Qiang’s attendance was confirmed, with hopes for the G20 summit to foster unity and cooperation while addressing global economic and developmental challenges.

The spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, Mao Ning, emphasized China’s commitment to these international gatherings, stating that Premier Li Qiang would convey China’s perspectives on G20 cooperation. This move underscores China’s dedication to promoting global economic stability and sustainable development. The spokesperson’s remarks also highlighted China’s willingness to collaborate with other nations to ensure the success of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

While the exact reason for President Xi Jinping’s absence remains undisclosed, it is worth noting that he is expected to miss other significant summits, including those of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and East Asia in Indonesia’s Jakarta. Premier Li Qiang will represent China at these gatherings as well, signalling China’s continued engagement in regional and global affairs.

President Xi Jinping’s decision not to attend the G20 Summit in India comes in the wake of a global controversy over a “standard map” that claims territorial regions, including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, as part of China’s territory. This issue has garnered international attention and underscores the complexities of geopolitics in the region.

Although Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not meet during the G20 meetings, they did engage in a brief conversation during the BRICS Summit in South Africa, where they agreed to pursue “expeditious de-escalation” along the Line of Actual Control. This interaction hints at the ongoing dialogue between two of Asia’s major powers, despite Xi Jinping’s absence from the G20 Summit.

While the exact reasons for Xi’s absence remain undisclosed, the geopolitical implications of this decision are significant and will be closely watched by the international community.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 16:31 IST

