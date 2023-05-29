From NavIC 1.0 to 2.0, ISRO needs to learn from mistakes

By Dr Ajey Lele

The successful launch of the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on May 29, 2023 opens a new chapter in India’s space-based navigation dream. India has a functional navigational system called the IRNSS (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System). This system has an operational name of NavIC Navigation with Indian Constellation). NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites for the NavIC constellation and with this launch it could be said that commencing of NavIC 2.0 has begun.

NVS-01 a 2,232 kg satellite was lifted off onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and has been deployed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Now some subsequent orbit raising manoeuvres would be undertaken to place the satellite to the intended geostationary orbit and once this satellite from that position establishes correct contact with the ground establishments, total success of the mission could be declared. This satellite would function for 12 years.

For ISRO, GSLV has been a bit of a problem vehicle since the beginning. The third stage of this vehicle is a cryogenic upper stage (CUS) and has been an issue in few launches. During the early 1990s, Russia was pressured by the United States (US) for not transferring the cryogenic technology to India. Subsequently, some readymade cryogenic engines were sold to India by Russia. Now ISRO has indigenized this technology. From 2001 to 2021, total 14 GSLV launches have happened with four failures and two partial failures. On two occasions indigenously built cryogenic engines was an issue, one such occasion was the previous GSLV launch on August 12, 2021.

NavIC is a seven-satellite regional navigational constellation. India is keen to develop a global navigational network consisting of 26 to 30 satellites. However, India is progressing towards that direction in step-by-step fashion. NavIC 2.0 is expected to have around 11 to 12 satellites. There are four more satellite launches in the pipeline, NVS-02 to NVS-05.

India’s navigational system has utility in terrestrial, aerial (civilian and military aviation), and marine transportation. In addition, such systems are of use for the purposes of resource monitoring, surveying, scientific research, agricultural,telemedicine, e-governance and strategic sectors. NVS-01 would replace the IRNSS-1G satellite, which was launched during 2016. NVS-01 launched seven years after IRNSS-1G betters it in technology and has enhanced features. NVS series of satellites incorporates L1 band signals additionally to widen the services.The L1 frequency is used for the primary navigation signal (band for civilian navigational use), whereas the L5 frequency is used for the enhanced precision (say, differential GPS) signal. NVS-01 has high-speed data link, which helps in large amounts of data transmission.

With the success of NVS-01, ISRO has embarked into a next-gen navigation system. This is an opportune time to take the audit about what were ISRO’s gains and learnings from the formation of IRNSS/NavIC 1.0.

India became a spacefaring nation during 1980 and since then ISRO has been launching various satellites. Most of the satellites launched could be viewed as standalone systems. In the arena of remote sensing, India has a group of satellites, which belong to a particular series, say Cartosat series of satellites. However, here also every satellite has its own task. IRNSS is one of the first projects, where ISRO is involved in managing multiple satellites, which are responsible for giving one input.

IRNSS program was conceptualised in 2006 and the system provides PNT services for a region extending 1,500 km around India. It offers two types of services: Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). It provides accuracy better than 20 meters in the primary service area and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds. The first satellite in this seven series satellite system was launched during 2013 and the last satellite was launched during 2018. Initially, it was proposed that on an average two satellites per year would be launched and the system would get operational in three to three and half years.

ISRO took five years to launch all seven satellites. The first satellite launched IRNSS-1A was a partial failure. The three atomic clocks on board of this satellite had failed.These rubidium atomic clocks were procured from a European source. The same agency had supplied such clocks to the European system called Galileo, which had also faced similar problems. Subsequently, the satellite was used for the purposes of short message broadcast service. During 2017, IRNSS 1-H was launched to replace this satellite, however there was a launch failure. Finally, IRNSS 1-I was launched in 2018 to make the system fully operational. Incidentally, NVS-01 has indigenously developed atomic clocks.

No country would like to witness a launch failure; however, such failures are part of the ‘space game’. StillISRO was successful in establishing a ‘space segment’ as desired. Also, ISRO has also established a required ‘ground segment’ for data reception. However, various agencies, associated with conceptualisation and completion of this project showed much lack of vision in respect of creating a structure, which could help integration of NavIC signals to smartphones.

During February 2018, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) came with a scathing attack on ISRO claiming that the project has been much delayed and it is a case of sheer administrative laxity. As per CAG, there were major deadlines and cost overruns. CAG felt that the delays were attributable to insufficient follow-up, lack of coordination with Government and other agencies. The main concern of the CAG was that the life of a navigational satellite is 10 to12 years and the IRNSS satellites were lying idle in space, since no ground equipment available for effective utilisation of the signal. This was a clear fault of the review committees constituted by the department of space.

Around 2016, a Bengaluru-based firm along with ISRO developed a technology that can receive and process signals from IRNSS. ISRO has developed a micro chipset to be used for navigation purposes and designed miniaturised version micro chipset for very small navigation devices. But only the center and local governments can use this technology. But around 2018, this technology must have been in a very nascent stage, otherwise there was no reason for CAG to come out with such heavy strictures.

Even as of May 2023, the common man cannot not use the NavIC signal and depends on GPS, the only signal available in mobile phones. By mid-2021, only about 25 mobile handset models in India had NavIC capability and possibly total receivers were around 300 in number. Imagine as of March 2017, ISRO had spent over Rs 2,400 crores (CAG figures) on this project and how many end users are getting befitted!

During April 2023, a Bengaluru-based space technology company unveiled a chip that works using NavIC. The chip has been named as the NavIC processor and the first batch of 10,000 chips would be manufactured in near future and armed forces would also be supplied with 200 NavIC receivers. One more semiconductor manufacturing services based in Bangalore along with international partners are also developing NavIC friendly chipsets.

Having a chipset available is just a first step. The real challenge is to ensure that mobiles used in India come with a NavIC facility. Big mobile manufacturers feel that making phones NavIC-compliant would require some changes in existing hardware design. All this would impact production costs, significantly. There is some reluctance for big players to carry on such changes. Another problem is a China factor; today, most global mobile manufactures get hardware from China.

Possibly realising all these pitfalls, NavIC 2.0 is getting designed. GPS is known to be using GPS L1 and L5 frequency bands, while NavIC uses the L5 and S band and some mobile processors do not have capability to receive such signals.Now NVS-1 has L1 band signals and future NVS series satellites would have the same frequency configuration. It could take around three more years to complete the NavIC 2.0 constellation. Let us hope that various agencies involved towards establishing India’s satellite based navigational network learn from the earlier mistakes and help India become a major player in the global navigation market.

The author is a consultant, MP-IDSA, New Delhi.

