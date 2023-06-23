Catalyst for Global Defense Collaboration: Dr Vivek Lall’s role in advancing the adoption of Predator drones

Dr Vivek Lall, an esteemed aerospace scientist, has played a pivotal role in enhancing the defense trade and cooperation between India and the United States. His influential efforts have strengthened the bond between the defense industries of both nations, allowing India to acquire advanced defense technologies from the US.



His dedication led to a groundbreaking agreement by the White House, authorizing the release of armed category 1 UAVs to India. As the Chief Executive of General Atomics during the negotiations, he adeptly represented the company.

Currently, he is leading negotiations for the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from General Atomics, a deal valued at US$3 billion. His advocacy for India’s defense modernization endeavors has emphasized the importance of collaborative ventures in advanced defense technologies.



Throughout his career, Dr Lall has garnered recognition from world leaders, including multiple US presidents and heads of state from Europe and Japan. His role as Boeing’s lead representative for US-India defense trade and later as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics allowed him to spearhead significant defense deals.



These deals include the procurement of P8I Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft, Anti-ship Harpoon missiles, Apache and Chinook helicopters, and C-17 Globemaster III heavy-lift transport aircraft for the Indian armed forces.



His visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of strengthening India-US defense relations have transformed the landscape of defense cooperation, fostering technological advancements and strategic collaboration.



The recent approval by the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) for the acquisition of 31 drones, with the Indian Navy receiving 15 and the Army and Air Force each receiving eight, marks a significant milestone. These drones, identified by a special team, possess different payloads and include potent UAVs with Anti-submarine warfare capabilities, further enhancing India’s defense capabilities. The proposal will now be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for final approval, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has played a major role globally in promoting and selling Predator drones, establishing their significance in defense operations worldwide. As the Chief Executive of General Atomics, he has been instrumental in expanding the global market for these advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



Under Dr Lall’s leadership and guidance, General Atomics has successfully marketed and sold Predator drones to various countries, showcasing their capabilities and potential. His expertise and influence have facilitated the adoption of these drones in defense forces around the world, enabling countries to enhance their surveillance, intelligence gathering, and strike capabilities.

