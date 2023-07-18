Argentina’s Defence Minister boosts ties with India: Focused talks and cutting-edge military platforms on the agenda!

The Defence Minister of Argentina, Jorge Enrique Taiana, is currently on a four-day visit to India and is scheduled to visit Bengaluru after his talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence announced the visit of the Argentine Defence Minister, Jorge Enrique Taiana, who will engage in talks with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, on July 18 in New Delhi. The primary focus of these discussions will be to strengthen defence cooperation between Argentina and India.



Furthermore, the ministry confirmed that Minister Taiana will also visit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to discuss matters concerning the Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand,’ Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, and Light Utility Helicopter for the Argentine armed forces.

Also Read Will Argentina buy Indian fighters or heptrs?

This visit to HAL serves as a follow-up, as a team had previously visited Buenos Aires in June to present to the Argentine Air Force Chief, Brigadier General Xavier Isaac, in the presence of the Indian ambassador. However, the outcome of these presentations remains undisclosed.



The delegation-level meeting, to be co-chaired by both ministers on Tuesday, aims to further consolidate defence cooperation, according to Defence Ministry officials.



Argentina is now interested in receiving a formal proposal from India for its planned acquisition of 16 Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas.’ Additionally, the South American nation has expressed interest in acquiring BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Akash surface-to-air missile systems from India, as part of India’s commitment to exporting major military platforms to friendly nations.



However, Argentina’s decision-making process for defence acquisitions might be affected by the upcoming general elections scheduled for October 22, 2023. With the incumbent president, Alberto Fernández, announcing that he will not seek reelection despite being eligible for a second term, it is unclear whether Argentina will decide on the fighter jet procurement within the next one or two years, consequently leaving LCA Tejas’s future uncertain.

The Argentine Air Force considered proposals from major global powers like Russia, India, China, and the US to acquire up to 18 supersonic fighter aircraft. Among these, China’s offer meets their requirements, while the US is promoting its F-16 aircraft to counter China’s influence in the Southern Hemisphere. In 2022, Defence Minister Jorge Taiana showed interest in acquiring new supersonic fighters after retiring the French Mirage aircraft from the 1970s. Argentina received four bids, including the JF-17 Thunder Block III, F-16 MLU, MiG-35, and Tejas for evaluation.



The Argentine Air Force had evaluated the JF-17 in China in May 2022 and the F-16 in Denmark in November and was planning a visit to India.

Reportedly, Argentina rejected the Russian proposal in 2022 primarily due to the conflict in Ukraine and the potential risk of facing unilateral sanctions if they acquired Russian arms.



Currently, the Argentine Air Force is carefully examining the technical specifications of each aircraft model along with logistical support, required maintenance, and the possibility of technology transfer for construction within Argentine territory. The US F-16 and the Chinese JF-17 Thunder Block III are being contemplated as potential procurement options since they align with Argentina’s operational requirements and budget.



The Chinese JF-17 meets all of the Argentine Air Force’s requirements for a multirole fighter, with a lower cost per flight hour compared to the F-16.



The JF-17’s Chinese-made WS-13 engines, ejection seats, and non-restricted short- to medium-range missiles hold significance for Argentina since their fundamental requirement is to avoid British-origin components. This stems from the 1982 Falklands War when the British government imposed an embargo on military supplies to the Argentine military, including foreign military equipment containing British components.



In conclusion, the visit of the Argentine Defence Minister to India marks a crucial step in enhancing defence ties between the two countries. However, Argentina’s final decision on the fighter jet procurement is likely to be influenced by the upcoming elections and the country’s operational and budgetary considerations.