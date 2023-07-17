Willow TV to broadcast Pro Panja League in USA

Pro Panja League announced its renewed partnership with Willow TV, the broadcaster of cricket and combat sports in the United States. The partnership aims to bring professional arm-wrestling from India to the US and strengthen the fan base globally. Willow TV telecast the ranking tournament across the USA and Canada, which was held in Gwalior in July 2022, last year.

“Willow TV has a fantastic track record of delivering high-quality sports content to fans, and we believe this partnership will play an important role in expanding the reach of Pro Panja League in the United States,” Parvin Dabas, co-founder, Pro Panja League, said.

Willow has exclusive agreements to be the official broadcaster of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Indian Premier League (IPL), England Cricket Board, Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, West Indies Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, Zimbabwe Cricket, Pakistan Super League and others.

“Willow TV has been sports fans for two decades in North America. The PPL is going to be non-stop action which will keep Willow subscribers on the edge of their seats,” Todd Myers, chief operating officer, Willow TV, said.

