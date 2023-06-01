TATA IPL finals clocked 12 crore viewers on JioCinema

The TATA IPL 2023 became the globally most watched digital event after JioCinema set global benchmarks including more than 12 crore unique viewers tuning-in to watch the final.

As per the company, features including 17 simultaneous feeds across 12 languages in 4K, with multicam views became the differentiator and led to an increase in the average time spent of more than 60 minutes per viewer per match. Additionally, JioCinema registered over 2.5 crore downloads.

“Record-breaking scale on JioCinema combined with targeting, the flexibility of cost, measurement, interactivity, reach, and integration offered significant advantages to its sponsors and advertisers. The remarkable engagement and participation on digital marks an inflection point in the industry where both viewers and advertisers have made their preference clear making it a turning point for the way viewership as well AdEx is deployed going forward,” Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports said.

Moreover, after the first four weeks, the company released a 360-degree viewing feature to showcase fan engagement on digital. It has delivered high audience engagement through Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan and TATA IPL fan parks across 30 cities.

The official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL registered over 1700 crore video views through the 16th edition. JioCinema’s customer engagement has been matched by participation with 26 sponsors and over 800 advertisers.

The platform also recorded the highest number of advertisers on TATA IPL with JioCinema having more than 13 times the number of advertisers on broadcast TV including Dream11, JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio, Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI.

Furthermore, JioCinema had over 40 advertisers on connected TV including international brands, financial services, e-commerce, autos, B2C, B2B brands.

