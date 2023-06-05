TagZ Foods onboards Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador

TagZ Foods has announced that it has roped in Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador.

Speaking about the partnership, Shikhar Dhawan said, “As a sportsman, I understand the importance of eating better and leading an active lifestyle.”

The brand’s range of popped chips, hemp cookies and international gourmet dips offers its consumers a snacking experience. With the help of Shikhar Dhawan, TagZ Foods hopes to reach out to more consumers and encourage them to make better snacking choices.

“Shikhar Dhawan embodies the values that we stand for – better eating, fitness and an active lifestyle. We hope to provide his fans with the fittest snacking experiences through our range of popped potato chips with 50% less fat, hemp cookies and gourmet dips,” Anish Basu Roy, co-founder, TagZ Foods said.

The partnership between TagZ Foods and Shikhar Dhawan is set to roll out with a range of marketing and advertising campaigns planned to promote the brand’ snacking experiences

