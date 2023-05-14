SUGAR Cosmetics launches #MaaSabJaantiHai campaign for Mother’s Day

SUGAR Cosmetics has today launched their #MaaSabJaantiHai campaign to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

For the #MaaSabJaantiHai campaign, the company asked influencers to post everyday situations where their immediate thought was to ask their mother for help or assistance. With this thought, the campaign saw multiple influencers post about relatable situations like when they couldn’t find an ingredient while trying out a new recipe, or when they almost left the home without their lunch bag. Their videos concluded with them getting ready with SUGAR’s cult favorite – Eye Told You So Eyeliner and their siblings asking them for help, to which they respond “Maa ko puch wo sab janti hai.” Cut to the sibling getting instant help from her mother to which the influencer responds – see ‘Eye Told You So’ Maa Sab Janti Hai!

Speaking on the campaign, Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics said, “My mother has been a big inspiration for me, she has truly been my rock since Day 1. Her calming presence, patience, constant love, and undeterred support has guided me through some very tough times. Since childhood, she has been my strength and has pushed me to strive for better and establish my mark in the world today. Even today, I often go straight to my mum when I need guidance or comfort because no matter how old you are or how successful you become, sometimes your mother is the only one you need!”

2100+ influencers came together to showcase situations when their immediate thought they had was to ask their mother for help because #MaaSabJaantiHai, the company stated.

