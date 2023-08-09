Social Panga appoints Rohit Singh as creative director, strengthens creative team

Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency announced the appointment of Rohit Singh as creative director.

Rohit’s new role at Social Panga involves overlooking creative mandates involving ATL/BTL, digital, production with an integrated approach.

“Rohit’s addition to the team comes in sync with our long-term vision at Social Panga. He brings in a holistic and integrated outlook with a new-age approach. His creative vision and aspiration to do global award-winning work fit with our Panga DNA. Super excited to see what holds for us in the coming times,” Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga, said.

Rohit brings with him an experience of 12-plus years and will be based in Bangalore. Prior to joining Social Panga, Rohit worked with Publicis and Ogilvy wherein he looked into key accounts which included Vodafone, Canon, Taco Bell, Philips and Dabur.

“The times are confusing. Cringe is cool, portfolios are sneakers, AI – a friend or foe, we don’t know. Whatever it is, we are at a pivotal moment that will define modern culture and that’s exciting for any creative person. We are growing in terms of people and business while evolving to become one of the most watched independent agencies in India,” Rohit Singh, creative director, Social Panga, said.

Social Panga expanded its Delhi operations and is a 400-seater office across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi.

