Tackling the boycott brigade

Just recently, online matchmaking brand Bharat Matrimony found itself in an online storm after unveiling its Women’s Day campaign, which coincided with the festival of Holi. The ad film sought to draw attention to the issue of harassment and abuse women face during Holi celebrations. What followed however were calls for boycott, with social media commentators alleging that the ad was offensive to the festival and religious sentiments.

Bharat Matrimony was not the only brand to find itself in social media crossfire. Online food delivery platform Swiggy too faced outrage online for its billboards, which urged consumers to eat eggs instead of throwing them on people during Holi. As anger mounted and consumers threatened to uninstall the app, Swiggy quickly took down the billboards.

Testing times

These brands are not unique in this situation. Every few months, India’s netizens train their guns at brands for campaigns they deem offensive. This begs the question — how can advertisers walk the tightrope between taking a stand and keeping boycott calls at bay?

Marketers and ad agencies are increasingly wary of putting out any kind of messaging that could invite online ire or stir up controversy. Amit Wadhwa, CEO at Dentsu Creative India admits, “I would be lying if I say that this ‘boycott’ trend is not impacting advertisers and agencies. The fact is everyone is becoming cautious now. No one wants to go to the trouble of making an ad campaign only to have it pulled down.” However, he asserts that staying in the safe zone is not wise either, since it could make a brand redundant without any real differentiation. “Most marketing and creative professionals can tell when something is likely to create a backlash, so it’s best to use intuition and common sense when putting out a campaign. Having said that, if your campaign is aligned with your brand and its core values, then there is no reason why you should hold it back,” states Wadhwa. A good example of this is Dove, which consistently puts out messaging about redefining the concept of beauty.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general for ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India) notes that consumers have every right to raise their voice in criticism or praise of ad campaigns, but should seek to do so in a constructive manner. “What would be more useful for the industry is if consumers raised a complaint with an advertising forum and seek redressal. Calls for boycott are not a healthy way to address any advertising concerns,” she remarks, adding that ultimately one of the roles of advertising is to provoke conversations about issues impacting society.

Introspective advertising

There is a fine line between being progressive and ‘woke-washing’, points out Ashish Tambe, ECD at Kinnect, who recommends that brands introspect about the stands they want to take. “On social media, we’re talking to an evolved audience that has access to the web and all its trappings. And especially when it comes to festive advertising, brands should pick occasions that are relevant, and speak where they have something meaningful to contribute,” he observes.

In the event that brands do face a backlash, industry observers believe the response should be situational and measured on the basis of how much harm the controversy could cause. According to Rajni Daswani, director of digital marketing at SoCheers, if a brand’s objective is not to offend anyone but to promote a cause, and they face a backlash nonetheless, then they should take necessary measures such as removing the advertisement if it is causing real harm. “However, if the brand’s content is indeed objectionable, then it should acknowledge the problem, respond promptly and sincerely apologise if necessary. Brands should be transparent to rebuild trust, monitor the situation and learn from the experience to prevent future mistakes,” she recommends. Careful consideration and a genuine commitment to making a positive impact can ensure that a brand’s engagement with social issues is well-received and effective.

