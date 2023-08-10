scorecardresearch
Singer India unveils Independence Day campaign

The #ThreadsofTriumph campaign aims to celebrate the nation’s progress and rich textile of its heritage through coasters

Written by BrandWagon Online
The coasters have been made by the students at the Singer India skill centers.

Singer India, a brand in the sewing machine category and the home appliances industry, has announced the celebration through its #ThreadsofTriumph campaign.

Singer India embodies the spirit of our nation’s progress and the rich textile of its heritage – a beautifully crafted coaster adorned with intricate embroidery highlighting some of India’s most remarkable achievements. Moreover, the coasters have been made by the students at the Singer India skill centers.

The coasters mark the milestones that India has achieved over the past year – from technological advancements to space exploration, from economic growth to cultural prominence.

Commenting on this initiative, Rakesh Khanna, vice chairman and managing director, Singer India expressed,” As we embark on this remarkable journey on the eve of Independence Day with the #ThreadsofTriumph initiative, where we celebrate and showcase the milestone achieved by our nation, with a vision of individuals bringing together stitching for a seamless tomorrow.”

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 18:26 IST

