QYOU Media India launches channel with spiritual leader, Sadhguru

QYOU Media India announces that it has partnered with spiritual leader, Sadhguru, to launch a new channel dedicated to delivering his holistic and inspirational spiritual and wellness programming. In association with the Isha Foundation, the channel aims to impart his practical wisdom and yogic practices to help viewers manage their body, mind, emotions and fundamental life energy.

“Our partnership with the Isha Foundation for the launch of ‘Sadhguru TV’ on connected TV is a testament to our commitment to our viewers. The channel’s thought-provoking programming is sure to take viewers on a transformative journey filled with growth and self-discovery,” Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India said.

The channel will feature the yogi, mystic and spiritual leader, Sadhguru’s candid interviews with Indian and international personalities, lectures and life lessons, music from the library of the Sounds of Isha along with guided meditation and yoga for inner well-being. Viewers will be provided with an opportunity to embark on a journey of personal growth and provided with a space for unbridled expressions of life, mysticism and spirituality. Sadhguru has built a following on social platforms with over 25 million worldwide followers and subscribers across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and more.

Sadhguru TV powered by QYOU Media will be available on the Q Play app along with connected TV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xiaomi, TCL, One Plus and dozens of other connected TV (CTV) brands. The new channel adds a new category to strengthen QYOU Media India’s growing list of channels in the emerging FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channel ecosystems, attracting television viewership and accompanying advertising revenue.

