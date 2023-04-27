QYOU Media India and Maxamtech launch Q GamesMela

QYOU Media India announced the launch of Q GamesMela. The launch follows the closing of its acquisition of mobile game developer, Maxamtech Digital Ventures in January of 2023. Q GamesMela offers a variety of casual mobile games.

QYOU Media India acquired a controlling interest in Maxamtech Digital Ventures in early 2023 to facilitate a direct-to-consumer capability for casual mobile gaming for the QYOU business in India.

As per the company, the driving business strategy is to leverage the immediate reach of Q branded content offerings across broadcast TV, connected TVs, and app-based platforms that collectively reach approximately 125 million Indians each week.

Speaking on the new product, Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder, QYOU Media Inc., said, “We remain confident that fans of Q-branded content offerings across India are perfectly suited to become customers of our gaming products. In addition, with recently developed data mining capabilities taking shape we look to truly begin to leverage our audience data and influencer marketing capabilities to maximize stickiness and overall revenue generation.”

The company claims the mobile gaming industry in India continues to experience growth with over 450 million casual mobile gamers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Xerxes Mullan, founder, Maxamtech Digital Ventures, said, “ It provides a unique opportunity to get products to market quickly and with the ability to reach the right audience and build momentum. We have many plans going forward to grow the gaming business across a variety of user segments and business models.”

The gaming app will be initially promoted to this audience via a variety of marketing initiatives across the Q branded channels and content offerings. In addition, the company expects to create new ad sales programs on the app that will attract its vast universe of brand partnerships that now numbers over 100 advertisers across its various India business units.

