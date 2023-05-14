On this Mother’s Day brands take to creative ways to thank mothers

While some say that it we do not need a day to celebrate our love for our dear ones, there is another school of thought which says dedicating a day to our loved ones is perhaps our way of making them feel special. As as ode to our mothers, this year too brands created campaigns to thank mothers. BrandWagon Online looks at some of the campaigns:

Catch Spices’ #MaaKaEhsaas

Conceptualised by Grapes and produced by The Titus Upputuru Company, the campaign that claims to be inspired from a real story. It pays tribute to all mothers across the world for their unwavering love and its expression. The film starts with a mother lovingly cooking and secretly delivering food every day to her daughter, Nimmi, at an orphanage. The food becomes their only connection while being separated and allows her to express “#MaaKaEhsaas” to her daughter.

Air India’s #ItsAMomThing

The film conceptualised by Albatrotis, is self-shot by different creators from countries around the world and lends a distinctly ‘original’’ touch with the subtle message of care and concern. It features creators including Grammy-nominated Afrofuturist musician Pierce Freelon, Pakistani-Korean creator Fahila Muzaffar and digital creator Winnie Lee from Toronto.

SBI Life’s Mummy Ka Naya Andaaz

SBI Life recognised the new-age mothers who courageously pursue their dreams while simultaneously taking care of their loved ones. The ad film conceptualised by Dentsu Creative India showcases that with some amount of encouragement, support and a positive outlook, a mother is able to pursue her passion without compromising on her duties towards her family. It celebrates the spirit of modern-day motherhood, which breaks free from traditional societal expectations and empowers women to fulfill their dreams while being great mothers.

Philips’s #ComebackYourWay

The #ComebackYourWay campaign by Philips India is a reminder of struggles and obstacles that mothers face when trying to make a comeback, whether it is in their careers, passions, or social lives. It features sports icon Sania Mirza, who is depicted playing a tennis match against societal factors that have acted as impediments to her comeback as a mother.

redBus’ #GiveMaaABreak

This in-house conceptualised ad film opens with a young man and his mother waiting at a busy bus station with the message that we often forget that our mothers need a break. As we grow older, we tend to take on more responsibilities, and our mothers are always support us.



LG’s #MaaMakesItBetter

The video which captures the essence of a mother’s love and the profound impact they have on our lives is an ode to all mothers. It showcases various moments and milestones in a mother’s journey, from the joyous anticipation of pregnancy to the tender moments of nurturing and caring for a child.



Bandhan Bank’s Timeless Love

The Mother’s Day campaign which showcases a new perspective on mothers of all ages is scripted by Leo Burnett Orchard and produced by Bombay Montage Films. It reflects how, no matter what the age is, a daughter or son forever remains a ‘child’ for the mother and this unbreakable bond is a testament to the incredible power of a mother’s love.

MTR’s Secret Ingredient

The digital film conceptualised and executed by Scrambled Egg Productions is based on the insight that mother’s food is always made with the irreplaceable, special and secret ingredient of love. The film is set as a social experiment where MTR tests this out with three young children.

Fabindia’s A Day Of Joy, A Celebration Of Lifetime

The film captures the journey of a young woman who embraces the ups and downs of first-time motherhood with the support and guidance of her loved ones. It is conceptualised over the thought that mothers sacrifice much to care for their babies in many ways.

