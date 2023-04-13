scorecardresearch
Myntra adds Virat Kohli to its list of brand ambassadors; launches ‘Be Extraordinary Every Day’ campaign

Kohli appears in the film as part of Myntra’s Be Extraordinary Every Day campaign, showcasing the platform’s men’s casual wear, footwear, watches and headphones offerings The campaign has been conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions and produced by Zig Zag films.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Myntra has recently added cricketer Virat Kohli to the list of its brand ambassadors. The brand has launched, “Be Extraordinary Every Day” campaign with the cricketer.
In the 30-second ad film, made for digital, TV and social platforms, Kohli appears in a unique and never before seen avatar by the audience. He is waiting for his friend at a movie hall, only to be astounded by his friend’s elevated stylish look, which makes the latter look and feel like a star, realized via the branded fashion from Myntra.

Speaking on the announcement, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO – Myntra, said, “We are extremely happy to welcome Virat as our newest brand ambassador. He is a true inspiration to millions of Indians and his style has influenced young India. We believe that this association will build salience with Myntra and enable us to connect with his fan base.”

First published on: 13-04-2023 at 11:16 IST

