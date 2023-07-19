Motilal Oswal launches campaign ‘Investor Hit Mein Jaari’ to empower investors

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) is an online stock trading platform

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote investor education, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), Broking and Distribution, today unveiled “Investor Hit Mein Jaari”, a social campaign addressing the challenges and concerns investors face in the equity market.

The “Investor Hit Mein Jaari” campaign features a thought-provoking video wherein a frustrated investor candidly vents his challenges and struggles in the stock market. Through this emotionally charged portrayal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services aims to educate investors about the importance of having an expert guidance and research-backed insights by shedding light on the common issues that investors encounter and the profound impact their decisions in the equity market can have on their lives.

Speaking on the campaign, Varun Mundra, vice president, brand and product marketing, broking and distribution, MOFSL said, “The “Investor Hit Mein Jaari” campaign is yet another endeavour by Motilal Oswal Financial Services to strengthen the bond with investors, ensuring they feel supported in their financial journey. This social campaign echoes our core values of integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity, which have remained unwavering throughout our 30+ years of journey”.

“Motilal Oswal Financial Services has had a track record of providing unparalleled services and bringing unique solutions to the market. We believe that knowledge, awareness, and sound research are the pillars of successful investing, and this campaign is a testament to our dedication to empowering investors. Our vast research expertise and commitment to excellence empower investors to make informed decisions that align with their financial goals”, Varun Mundra added.

