Mankind Pharma unveils campaign with Ranveer Singh

Mankind Pharma has announced its collaboration with actor Ranveer Singh for their latest campaign, “24 Hour Active Energy with HealthOK.” As per the company, the campaign is centred on Mankind’s HealthOK tablets and seeks to strengthen the brand’s commitment to empowering individuals, targeting men aged 30-50.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, AVP of sales and marketing, Mankind Consumer said, “At Mankind Pharma, we prioritise the well-being of individuals by providing healthcare solutions. At times, men do want to stay active and energetic all day but with ageing, daily tiredness becomes a common problem, which most men face. It could be due to nutritional deficiencies, bad food habits or sedentary lifestyle. We believe Ranveer is an ideal ambassador for our brand HealthOK due to his energy levels.”

According to consumer research, men within the age group of 30-45 experience feelings of tiredness and weakness, preventing them from maintaining an active lifestyle throughout the day.

“I am happy to again partner with Mankind Pharma and endorse their remarkable brand, HealthOK. As an actor, maintaining energy levels throughout the day is of utmost importance to me, and HealthOK has truly transformed the game. It goes beyond just being active; it is about experiencing a sense of well-being and vitality each day,” Ranveer Singh, added.

