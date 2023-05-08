MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft to reshape the website with generative AI

MakeMyTrip has collaborated with Microsoft to make travel planning more inclusive and accessible by introducing voice assisted booking in Indian languages.

“We are proud to introduce a feature that breaks down the barriers of language, literacy, inability to navigate complex app environments, physical impairments, etc. This Generative AI integration through our collaboration with Microsoft involves simple visual cues and voice commands in native Indian languages that will alter the landscape of travel bookings,” said, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

As per the company, the new in-platform tech stack powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, will converse with the user to offer personalized travel recommendations based on their preferences; curate holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, time of travel, etc., and even help book these holiday packages.

Sangeeta Bavi, executive director, digital natives, Microsoft India, said, “We are looking forward to working together to define the next frontiers of AI driven innovation and customer engagement in the online travel industry. Bringing together MakeMyTrip’s expertise with Microsoft’s AI capabilities, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, our collaboration will help make travel more inclusive and accessible for travelers across India, with trust and security at the core.”

Currently, the beta version of this integration has been introduced in english and hindi for flights and holidays customers. The next stage of voice assisted booking flow will cover other transport offerings. The feature has been embedded into the landing page of the platform and can be activated with a single click.

Additionally, the latest offering uses the power of AI and Machine Learning to make travel-related solutions all pervasive. Microsoft’s large language models and Indic language speech models, coupled with MakeMyTrip’s natural language understanding capability and travel domain content creates the base for users to interact with the platform in any Indian language.

Sanjay Mohan, group chief technology officer, MakeMyTrip said, “The new update will elevate the user experience and make our platform more inclusive, accessible, and easy to navigate. The beta phase will offer us learnings to further fine-tune all use cases before rolling it out to users at scale. As such, we’ll do a very controlled roll-out of this feature with a subset of our customers.”

Also Read CricViz appoints Subhayu Roy as director

Moreover, the interface will analyse specific user requirements and sift through options to recommend, customize and book holiday packages.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook