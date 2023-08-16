Loco becomes the official broadcasting partner for esports tournament Skyesports Masters

Loco, an independent esports and live-streaming platform has been announced as an official broadcasting partner for India’s franchised esports tournament, Skyesports Masters. Loco has further taken the reins as the official sponsor for all eight franchised esports teams set to compete in the Rs. 2 crore tournament.

Fans of competitive gaming can immerse themselves in the CS:GO action of the Skyesports Masters by tuning into the matches streaming live on the Loco website and mobile application. Loco is also set to bring unique experiences for fans leading up to the LAN Playoffs at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore on August 26 and 27.

Speaking on the partnership, Firasat Durrani, co-founder and vice president Business Operations, Loco, said, “Having the Skyesports Masters CS:GO, a significant gaming event in India, on Loco is a testament to our consistent efforts to bring diverse content to our viewers for legacy esports like Counter-Strike. Our partnership with Skyesports, and the support for the 8 teams in this tournament, showcases our commitment to not only support and uplift the tournament but also the individual stories and aspirations that breathe life into Indian esports, particularly within the PC gaming community in India.”

Additionally, Loco is partnering with the eight franchised esports teams in the Skyesports Masters including Velocity Gaming, Enigma Gaming, Revenant Esports, Reckoning Esports, Medal Esports, Gods Reign, Marcos Gaming, and 7Sea Esports.

“The Skyesports Masters is a benchmark-setting event for Indian esports as it prioritizes sustainability for all the eight partnered teams. We are thrilled to have onboarded Loco, the world’s leading independent esports and live game streaming platform, not only as the broadcasting partner but also as a sponsor for the teams competing in the event. As we approach a thrilling end to the League Stage of the Skyesports Masters, fans can catch all the action live on Loco as well,” Shiva Nandy, founder and CEO, Skyesports added.

