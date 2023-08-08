Leo Burnett and Digital Water Bank AqVerium announces ‘Water Sustainability Score’

Leo Burnett, India’s creative agency and AqVerium, the Digital Water Bank by AquaKraft Group Ventures has created a first-of-its-kind Water Sustainability Score. The world’s first water report card for brands – simply broken down in a 1-100 score, talks about how water is sourced, used, wasted or recycled in the entire process of creating a product.

This initiative not only rates, but also helps brands with end-to-end solutions that help them offset their score and take stronger actions to becoming more water positive.

Speaking about this initiative Rajdeepak Das, CEO and CCO Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman, Creative Council – Publicis Groupe India said “At Burnett we believe that creativity’s true power is in solving real problems of the world. The water crisis is already upon us and by adopting the Water Sustainability Score – a first of its kind report card on how water positive a brand really is can bring transparency and accountability in the indiscriminate use of water. This is not just an initiative but a true Humankind idea which has the potential to impact a billion by helping save one of the most important resources for earth – ‘water’ and take us forward to a water positive future.”

Adopting the Water Sustainability Score acts as a commitment from organisations to bring transparency and accountability in their efficient use of water. Moreover, this score is re-evaluated annually.

Leo Burnett

Much like compliance logos such as the Cruelty-free, Certified Vegan, Fairtrade, Energy Rating Label and the Recyclable symbol, this score can be displayed on the product, packaging and other corporate material through a unique symbol.

Brands from FMCG, lifestyle, electronics, automobile, construction and even airlines, everyone can use this score and show their commitment to water positivity, and give their consumers the choice of choosing a more sustainable product.

Speaking about the joint initiative, Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, chairman and CEO, AquaKraft Group Ventures said, “The water crisis is real and needs immediate action. A lot has been spoken about Climate with water clearly missing the narrative. We already have mapped out water positive practices and getting brands to pledge towards the ‘Water Sustainability Score’ can be a game changer in water preservation. To this effect, we have onboarded Bangalore International Airport Limited on AqVerium and verified & validated the Water Audit report provided to us. We are happy to present the first “Water Sustainability Score”, recognising and incentivising the water positivity of organisations, along with their commitment to sustainability. ”

Also Read Havas Media Network India retains integrated media mandate of realme

The first brand to partner with Leo Burnett and AqVerium on this venture is the Bangalore International Airport Limited.

Furthermore, the Water Sustainability Score was unveiled at the launch of AQUAFLUENCE – A Centre of Influence for Water Sustainability on July 25, 2023. AQUAFLUENCE, a joint initiative of the Institute of Chemical Technology (formerly known as UDCT) and AquaKraft was launched by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji – Minister for Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook