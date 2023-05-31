KwikFix Auto appoints Kodo Studio as its creative agency

KwikFix Auto has joined forces with Kodo Studio, a creative agency. This alliance between KwikFix Auto and Kodo Studio aims to deliver marketing solutions that will captivate audiences and transform the automotive repair market.

As per the company, the collaboration brings Sreejith Kodoth, founder and creative director, Kodo Studio on board as the senior creative director, KwikFix Auto.

“Sreejith Kodoth is a creative genius, and we are looking forward to having him on board as our senior creative director. With Kodo Studio’s expertise in crafting visionary campaigns, we are poised to revolutionise the way the industry approaches marketing and branding,” said Manshi Modi Chandarana, co-founder, KwikFix Auto.

With a career spanning 18 years, Sreejith Kodoth has made a mark on the advertising and media landscape. Having worked with agencies including JWT, Lintas, Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra, Rediffusion Y&R Mumbai and Disney Star India, he has been the driving force behind award-winning campaigns for global brands including Volkswagen, Cadbury, Adidas, Bajaj, SBI and Tata Motors.

Kodoth’s work has garnered international recognition at prestigious award shows including Cannes, Adfest, New York Festivals, Clio, The Work, London International, Abbys and Effies.

Sreejith Kodoth, founder & creative director, Kodo Studio, said, “I am truly excited to embark on this journey with KwikFix Auto. Together, we will create revolutionary campaigns that will disrupt the automotive industry and captivate consumers. The possibilities are limitless.”

The partnership between KwikFix Auto and Kodo Studio marks a pivotal moment in the company’s journey to transform and organise the automotive repair market in India.

