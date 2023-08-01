scorecardresearch
Kérastase launches campaign with actor Sonam Kapoor

The brand recently revealed their association with the actor

Written by BrandWagon Online
Kérastase is a haircare brand
Kérastase, a haircare brand, has launched a campaign with actor Sonam Kapoor. According to the company, the actor brings life to the campaign.

Talking about the campaign, Anjali Pai, GM, Kérastase India, said, “For us at Kérastase, it is all about our consumers, the women who trust us. We use science and technology in hair care to help hair reach its full potential.”

Additionally, the brand recently revealed their association with the actor.

“Kérastase is a brand I deeply resonate with. It not only stands for innovative luxurious hair products, but also for the message they deliver to women: dare to be who you want, because you have the potential. I am so excited for our collaboration,” Sonam Kapoor added.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 11:18 IST

