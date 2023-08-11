Kofluence partners with ASCI to set standards for ethical influencer marketing

Kofluence, an AI-led influencer platform has announced partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the self-regulation body in India’s advertising sector. This collaboration aims to establish new industry benchmarks for ethical advertising practices, significantly in the field of influencer marketing.

As a key component of this partnership, Kofluence will contribute in establishing and upholding ASCI’s ethical standards and developing influencer review guidelines as a member of a specialised task force. These guidelines will promote responsible content creation and advertising practices, ensuring that the influencer marketing ecosystem adheres to the highest transparency and authenticity standards.

Speaking on the partnership, Ritesh Ujjwal, co-founder and CEO, Kofluence said, “We embark on this journey with ASCI with immense enthusiasm. At Kofluence, we deeply understand and value the potential of ethical advertising. Our common goal with this collaboration is not only to set new benchmarks but also to encourage influencers and companies to weave tales anchored in accountability and authenticity.”

Also Read Suraksha QR onboards actor Murali Sharma as brand ambassador

“We are thrilled to welcome Kofluence to the ASCI family as a new member. As the number of young brands and influencers continues to surge, it’s crucial that platforms like Kofluence, where these stakeholders collaborate, are dedicated to ASCI’s mission of self-regulation and responsible advertising. We genuinely value their commitment and support in this endeavor,” Manimala Hazarika, chief marketing officer, ASCI, stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook