scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

JioCinema launches subscription model; pricing unveiled

JioCinema is in talks with various production studios and has plans to introduce dozens of TV shows and movies on the platform in the coming months

Written by Reuters
The move comes weeks after Reliance's Viacom18 struck a content deal with Warner Bros
The move comes weeks after Reliance's Viacom18 struck a content deal with Warner Bros

JioCinema announced premium pricing of Rs 999 a year as it takes its first step to move away from a free content model to fight global rivals such as Netflix and Disney in the country.

The move comes weeks after Reliance’s Viacom18 struck a content deal with Warner Bros, that will make available popular HBO and Warner titles such as ‘Succession’ and those featuring the character Harry Potter on the JioCinema platform.

The JioCinema website on Saturday showed the new premium pricing for Hollywood content, with the much-awaited Succession series available for streaming.

Also Read

Several of HBO’s top-rated shows, including Succession, aired in India on the Disney Hotstar platform until March 31 as part of a deal between the two companies that ended on that date.

JioCinema has become popular for showing the IPL cricket tournament on the platform for free in the ongoing season. The new pricing, according to the website, is only for premium content, while the matches continue to stream for free.

Viacom18 won the IPL digital streaming rights from 2023 to 2027 for around $2.9 billion, rights that Disney previously held.

Ambani has a reputation for disrupting rivals in the price-sensitive Indian market with cheap offers.
Karan Taurani, a senior vice president of India’s Elara Capital specialising in the media and entertainment sectors, said Reliance’s streaming offer price was at the lower end versus rivals but more content would be needed to succeed.

“Only with pure-play HBO content you may not get a large scale (of customers) … 999 definitely is at the lower end of the band, many of the other platforms, they are all in the range of 1,000 plus and it goes up to 2,000 rupees,” he said.

Also Read

JioCinema is in talks with various production studios and has plans to introduce dozens of TV shows and movies on the platform in the coming months, in Hindi and other languages, Reuters reported last month.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 17:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market