ixigo named official co-sponsor of Men’s Asia Cup 2023

ixigo has also rolled out a campaign ‘Ticket to Cricket’ to engage with cricket fans and its user base.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Ixigo, Le Travenues Technology Limited, India’s travel booking platform has announced its partnership as the “official co-sponsor” of the Men’s Asia Cup 2023. The company claims to have been associated with a major sporting event. The Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 30th August to 17th September, 2023.

ixigo’s collaboration with the Men’s Asia Cup aims to elevate its visibility to an audience of more than 500 million viewers, affirming the brand’s strategic market presence and global visibility. As the official co-sponsor, ixigo will be prominently showcased in multiple key areas in the match venues as well as on TV and OTT through on-ground visibility and awards. ixigo has also rolled out a campaign “Ticket to Cricket” to engage with cricket fans and its user base. Under this campaign, the travel company is running social media and coupon code contests this month, offering match tickets and flat Rs. 30,000 off on flight tickets for the upcoming Asia Cup. As a part of these contests, tickets for the much-awaited India vs. Pakistan match and the Asia Cup Final will also be up for grabs.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajnish Kumar and Aloke Bajpai, co-founders of ixigo said, “As a travel platform deeply rooted in India, we understand the immense love and passion that we Indians have for cricket. Our partnership with the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament 2023 as the official Co-sponsor allows us to fuel this excitement, bringing together the joy of travel and the thrill of cricket. With millions of cricket and travel enthusiasts expected to follow the tournament closely, we anticipate a surge in travel bookings over the next two months as fans unite to support their favorite teams. We are thrilled to be a part of this incredible journey, and ixigo looks forward to providing cricket fans with an easy and seamless booking experience for the upcoming matches.”

A total of thirteen one-day International games will be played between August 30th and September 17th 2023.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 18:16 IST

