Google launches AI-powered advertiser features; pushes for automation

Alphabet’s Google on Wednesday announced that it is launching two new artificial intelligence-powered features for advertisers that will automatically find the best ad placements for brands across the tech company’s services.

While Google has previously introduced AI tools for advertisers, it is using technology to help brands achieve more specific goals for its ads.

AI has dominated the tech industry as Google and other companies have developed chatbots that can respond to users in open-ended conversations. AI is also being increasingly deployed to serve advertisers.

“AI will remove the need for advertisers to think about where they should place their ads, and the technology will focus on finding placements that are visual and immersive,” Vidhya Srinivasan, vice president and general manager- advertising, Google, said.

One of the new features called Demand Gen will use AI to place an advertiser’s photo and video ads across several products such as Gmail, the YouTube feed and Shorts, which is YouTube’s competitor to short-form video app TikTok. According to the company, the second new feature will use AI to find the best ad placements with the goal of maximizing views of a brand’s video ads.

Also Read 84% of marketers tap into AI for enhanced customer experience reveals Exotel survey

Early testing shows that brands received on average 40% more video views with the new tool. Using AI for advertisers would allow brands to focus more on its marketing strategy and storytelling, she added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook