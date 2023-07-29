Generative AI: 5 trends that will impact the future of OTT and video streaming platforms

By Manish Sinha

Generative AI is driving a wave of awe and hype across the world these days. We have all been amazed by the phenomenal capabilities of ChatGPT. In visual space, there is hardly anyone whose social media feeds have been immune to the artistic creativity of the Midjourney AI tool rolling out captivating images of people in different multiverses.

The media and entertainment industry is also experiencing a shift with the advent of generative AI. This transformative technology is revolutionising the way content is created, distributed, and consumed, presenting a unique opportunity for first movers to gain a competitive edge.

In this article, we will explore five key trends that are set to shape the future of OTT and video streaming platforms, showcasing real-life examples of how GenerativeAI is driving innovation and unlocking potential and opportunities for those in the media and entertainment space.

Rise of Citizen Content Creators

Generative AI is empowering individuals with original story ideas, enabling them to build content faster and more efficiently. This trend opens doors for citizen content creators who can harness the power of AI algorithms to improve their storytelling techniques and enhance post-production processes.

Platforms like TikTok have witnessed an explosion of user-generated content, showcasing the creativity and impact of citizen content creators. For example, the AI-powered video editing tools available on TikTok allow users to transform their videos into engaging and professionally edited content, attracting millions of viewers and turning ordinary individuals into influential content creators.

Foster Experiences and Creativity

Generative AI significantly reduces the cost and barriers to testing and experimenting with newer experiences, content formats, and visuals. This trend enables content creators to explore uncharted territories and push creative boundaries.

Netflix, known for its data-driven approach, leverages generative AI algorithms to understand viewer preferences and create personalised content recommendations. By analysing user behaviour and content consumption patterns, Netflix tailors its offerings, resulting in fresh perspectives and captivating experiences.

Netflix in the past has fostered creativity, delivering unique and immersive narratives and delivered movies like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, You Vs Wild, Cat Burglar, Animals on the Loose etc. after years of experimentation. Get ready for a faster lead time on unique experiences in the streaming space.

Improved User Experiences

One of the advantages of generative AI is its ability to enhance user experiences. Through personalised recommendations, enhanced content discovery, and seamless operations, generative AI drives higher engagement, viewer satisfaction, and platform growth.

Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, utilises AI algorithms to curate personalised playlists based on individual preferences, listening history, and contextual factors. By providing tailored music recommendations, Spotify offers an enhanced user experience, keeping listeners engaged and loyal to the platform.

With generative AI algorithms, understanding user requirements will improve due to better cognitive recognition and hyper-personalisation strategies will see more efficacy, resulting in longer viewing sessions and increased platform usage.

Optimising Monetisation Strategies

Generative AI can analyse vast amounts of data related to user behaviour, purchase history, demographics, and market trends. By identifying patterns and correlations, it can uncover hidden insights that can inform monetisation strategies. By simulating various pricing scenarios and predicting customer responses, it can even identify pricing strategies that maximise revenue or profit margins.

Furthermore, generative AI enables the creation of novel and innovative content formats. For example, it can generate virtual reality experiences, interactive narratives, or personalised advertisements. These new content formats can attract a broader audience and open up additional revenue streams through licensing, partnerships, or premium offerings.

Continuous Supply Streams

Generative AI enables the entertainment industry to meet the evolving demands of audiences by producing a wider range of content that caters to diverse interests and preferences. The collaboration between generative AI and content creators will ensure a seamless content supply chain.

Faster production cycles, improved processes, rapid experimentation, and an overall improved understanding of customer behaviour and expectations combined with the liberalisation of content creation will create a continuous supply to keep users engaged and involved.

In a nutshell, generative AI presents an opportunity for first movers in the media and entertainment industry. By embracing the trends of citizen content creators, fostering experiences and creativity, improving user experiences, optimising monetisation strategies, and enhancing the content supply chain, businesses can gain a competitive edge and position themselves as leaders in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Real-life examples from platforms like TikTok, Netflix, Spotify, Disney, and Amper Music showcase the tangible benefits of incorporating generative AI into the media and entertainment space.

As the industry continues to evolve, those who seize the potential of generative AI will undoubtedly shape the future of OTT and video streaming platforms, providing an entertainment experience to audiences worldwide.

The author is the vice president and business head – media and entertainment at TO THE NEW.

