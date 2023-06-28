French Connection announces actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as its India brand ambassador

French Connection along with Myntra, announces actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as its first brand ambassador in the country. The campaign featuring Siddhant showcases the brand’s new range of fashion fits and the ad campaign is visible across regions and various mediums.

With him at the helm, French Connection’s new campaign is set to build stronger brand salience with its young and sophisticated audience cohorts across top metros and tier-I cities in the country.

“Siddhant’s persona strikes a perfect balance between being versatile, young, cool, and spirited that perfectly fits with French Connection’s brand values. His appeal and growing fan following has the potential to engage with GenZs and fashion-forward cohorts and influence their sartorial choices,” Nihal Rajan, senior vice president- House of Brands, Myntra said.

The 35-second ad film revolves around Siddhant’s daily routine which involves interacting with people from all walks of life. Through his dressing and style, the protagonist is able to express his individuality each day and is able to bring his authentic self to the people he is connected with.

The campaign is rolled out nationally and has been promoted across social media channels to reach the brand’s target audience, which largely comprises young shoppers. The ad campaign highlights the new season collection, centred on the theme-‘Find your connection’- The visual montage featuring Siddhant emphasises people expressing their individuality through their fashion choices and showcasing their authentic selves each day with confidence.

