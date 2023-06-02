FanCode bags digital rights for TNPL

FanCode has secured the exclusive digital rights to livestream the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The league is starting from June 12 and will go on till July 12.

As per the company, cricket fans can watch the match over mobile app, TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV and fancode.com. In addition to that, the commentary will be available in both english and tamil.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, “We are looking forward to partnering with TNPL, a domestic T20 Leagues. Some of the biggest names of the game will be in action in the league and this partnership is in line with our goal of providing access to the best of live sports to our users across the country.”

Additionally, the annual league launched in 2016 comprises eight teams which represents eight districts of Tamil Nadu, namely Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Lyca Kovai Kings, Nellai Royal Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Talking about the partnership, RI Palani, secretary, TNCA, said, “FanCode has emerged as an industry leader when it comes to streaming live sports and we’re delighted to be partnering with them for the TNPL. The League is widely followed across the country and FanCode’s user-first approach will help in further strengthening our viewership.”

Moreover, alongwith digital-first features including live stats, data and analysis on the match screen, the company is also offering tour passes for fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.

