FanCode acquires the digital rights of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

FanCode has acquired the digital rights of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 from 1Stadia and will livestream all the matches across India on its digital platform. As per the company, the matches can be watched on FanCode’s mobile app, TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and on the FanCode website.

The partnership with 1Stadia and FIFA aims to promote and expand the reach of women’s sports by offering a platform that showcases the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Additionally, the World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20, 2023, and will take place across nine cities. The final will take place on August 20.

Talking about the acquisition, Yannick Colaco, co-founder and CEO, FanCode, said, “We are happy to bring FIFA to Indian fans. Stars like Alexia Putellas, Megan Rapinoe, Marta, and Sam Kerr have become household names in India for young girls and boys. The tournament is a celebration of women’s football, and we are committed to providing fans with a great experience.”

As part of the partnership, FanCode will also exclusively livestream FIFA Beach World Cup, FIFA U17 World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup scheduled for later in the year. Moreover, the company is also offering tour passes to fans apart from monthly and yearly subscriptions.

Also Read Financial Conduct Authority proposes applying consumer duty to social media

“Partnering with FanCode to bring the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to fans in India is a significant step for 1Stadia. FanCode’s extensive reach and strength in the IPTV domain make them an ideal partner to deliver the tournament to a wide range of viewers. Women’s sports, especially in the digital streaming space, have gained maximum traction and appeal, and we are excited to leverage this momentum to showcase the extraordinary talent and competitiveness of the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Sangeet Shirodkar, CEO and co-founder, 1Stadia added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook