Creativeland Asia Network acquires 62% majority stake in Creators Inc

CLAN also launches Creativeland Studios to focus on long and short-format content

Written by BrandWagon Online
Creativeland Studios has consolidated ten active slates, including two titles in production
Creativeland Asia Network (CLAN) announced Creativeland Studio’s acquisition of London-based Creators Inc – in a total deal value exceeding UK £3 million (three million pounds) on its 16th anniversary today. As per the company, the acquisition aims to solidify its entry into international long and short content production. Additionally, CLAN also aims to expand its global footprint aligned to its vision of building a global creative super ecosystem.

Speaking on the acquisition, Sajan Raj Kurup, founder and chairman of CLAN, said, “The core strategic insight for this acquisition is to build on our ability to bring brands, content and talent together through a consolidated platform. Today, more than ever before, we recognise that content plays a pivotal role in keeping us connected, informed and entertained.”

Furthermore, CLAN has launched Creativeland Studios to focus on the growth of its long and short-format cinema and tv content offering focussing on creating, producing and distributing high-end films, documentaries, television series and audio content.

With this acquisition, Creativeland Studios has consolidated ten active slates, including two titles in production and now will have over 50 titles in its pipeline.

“Creators Inc. places its incredible directorial talent at the heart of the company. The partnership with Raj and CLA allows us to accelerate the development and production of stories created by our talent to entertain, move and impact positive change,” Jani Guest, founder and CEO of Creators Inc, added.

On the back of this acquisition, CLAN has begun its foray into CLA’s creative, technology, marketing & media services ecosystem to the global market.

