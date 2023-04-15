scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Crazy Owl hosts Big B’Day Sale to celebrate its first anniversary

The company has also organized an Instagram contest for the ongoing celebration

Written by BrandWagon Online
Crazy Owl has celebrated its first anniversary on Apr 14, 2023
Crazy Owl has celebrated its first anniversary on Apr 14, 2023

Crazy Owl – Your Skin Co. , a personal care brand known for its range of luxurious, sustainable, and vegan products that are built on the foundation of being gender-fluid and plant-based.

On April 14 2023, the company celebrated its first anniversary. As per the company, to commemorate this milestone, they are extending an invitation to their customers to join in on the festivities and receive discounts on all items.

Additionally, the brand is also hosting a Big B’Day Sale with up to 60% off sitewide alongwith an Instagram contest as part of its anniversary celebration.

Also Read

Expressing their excitement, Damanjit Kohli and Karishma Sahni, founders of Crazy Owl, said, “We would like to thank all our customers for their support and loyalty over the past year. Our brand has always been about providing luxurious products that are kind to the skin and uplift your mind, body and soul, and we are excited to share our range with even more people during our Big B’Day Sale.”

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-04-2023 at 13:43 IST

Stock Market