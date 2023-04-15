Crazy Owl hosts Big B’Day Sale to celebrate its first anniversary

Crazy Owl – Your Skin Co. , a personal care brand known for its range of luxurious, sustainable, and vegan products that are built on the foundation of being gender-fluid and plant-based.

On April 14 2023, the company celebrated its first anniversary. As per the company, to commemorate this milestone, they are extending an invitation to their customers to join in on the festivities and receive discounts on all items.

Additionally, the brand is also hosting a Big B’Day Sale with up to 60% off sitewide alongwith an Instagram contest as part of its anniversary celebration.

Expressing their excitement, Damanjit Kohli and Karishma Sahni, founders of Crazy Owl, said, “We would like to thank all our customers for their support and loyalty over the past year. Our brand has always been about providing luxurious products that are kind to the skin and uplift your mind, body and soul, and we are excited to share our range with even more people during our Big B’Day Sale.”

