Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Naman Mathur, co-founder, S8UL Esports, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

When I am not occupied with work or streaming, I like to unwind by watching an anime or any TV series. If I am not engrossed in my favorite content on screen, you will find me lost in a book. There is nothing quite like the feeling of immersing yourself in an engaging story, whether it’s digitally or on paper. As a huge football fan, I also enjoy spending my free time playing FIFA. Recently, I had the incredible opportunity to watch Chelsea, the team I support, compete in a Premier League game in London. To add to this exciting experience, I even had the chance to play FIFA with a couple of my favorite players – Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah which was a dream come true moment for me. Apart from this, I cherish resting down in my bed and getting some quality sleep.

How do you spend your weekends?

For most people, weekends are a time to unwind, relax, and maybe indulge in hobbies. However, my weekends often take a different route, often seeing me entangled in work and a range of chores. But I’m not complaining, because I genuinely enjoy streaming for my fans and dedicating time to grind with my teammates.

What are your favorite gadgets?

Gadgets have become an inseparable part of our modern lives. Among the many next-gen, high-tech device, the one that captures my attention is still a mobile phone. The evolution of mobiles from just a communication tool to becoming a portable hub of connectivity, entertainment, and nowadays even productivity or work is truly fascinating. I keep an eye on the news or updates regarding the launch of mobile phones with better specs.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I were to embark on a different career journey, I would find myself torn between two options: either delving into LLB or embracing the role of a Company Secretary. The idea of fighting for justice through courtroom debates has always intrigued and challenged me. Conversely, the high-profile responsibilities of a CS in the corporate realm have also captured my curiosity. While these hypothetical scenarios are fun to consider, I have a strong passion for my current profession and wouldn’t trade it for anything else.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

While I don’t have just one favorite spot, I absolutely love exploring new and thrilling places through trekking. Walking through forests or climbing mountains and enjoying nature’s beauty makes me feel at peace. I like going on adventures to be close to nature and discover new things.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching

TV Show: I would highly recommend everyone to watch the renowned ‘One Piece’ anime and manga. It is an emotional rollercoaster with great storytelling, art, and humor. If you’re an anime enthusiast, this is an absolute must-watch.

Movie: ‘Interstellar’ is a must-watch. It features breathtaking visuals and explores profound themes, offering a unique cinematic experience.

Ad Campaign: The ‘Everything’s Better with Pepsi’ campaign is a classic example of effective advertising. It communicates the idea that every moment, no matter how ordinary, can be elevated with a refreshing sip of Pepsi. The campaign’s relatability and catchy tagline have made it memorable and relatable to a wide audience, showcasing how brands can creatively connect with consumers through simple yet impactful messages.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook