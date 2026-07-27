Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured two Letters of Award for engineering, procurement and construction of solar power plants with a combined capacity of 800 MWac, or 1,082 MWp, the company informed stock exchanges.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, the company said it received the two LOAs.

Waaree Renewable Technologies solar EPC orders: What we know

The two orders are for ground-mounted solar PV plants. The first is for a 400 MWac (530 MWp) plant, while the second is for a 400 MWac (552 MWp) plant. Both projects are commercial orders awarded by a domestic entity that the company described as one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, without naming it.

According to the exchange filing, the projects are scheduled to be completed during the financial year 2027-28.

Waaree Renewable Technologies clarified that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the contracts, and that the orders do not fall within the ambit of related party transactions.

About Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Renewable Technologies is among India’s leading renewable EPC players, with expertise spanning hybrid renewable energy, battery energy storage systems and green hydrogen solutions.

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As per the company, it has over 8 GW of EPC experience and draws on its engineering and procurement capabilities, along with a track record in quality, safety and timely delivery, to support clients through their energy transition. It is backed by a module manufacturing capacity of 24.2 GW and a cell capacity of 5.4 GW, making it one of the largest solar PV and cell manufacturers in the country. The company has delivered more than 150 projects on schedule, manages 1.2 GW of assets, and maintains an uptime of over 99%, as per its website.