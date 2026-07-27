You may think filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) on July 31, the last date for most individual taxpayers, is perfectly safe as long as you meet the deadline. While your return may be filed on time, waiting until the final day can sometimes increase the chances of errors that later result in a defective return notice from the Income Tax Department.

In a hurry, it’s easy to overlook income details, choose the wrong ITR form, skip mandatory disclosures, or fail to reconcile information with Form 26AS, AIS, or TIS. Even small mistakes or omissions can prompt the department to classify your return as defective and ask you to rectify it within 15 days of receiving the notice under Section 139(9).

A defective return notice doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve evaded taxes; it simply indicates that your return contains missing information, inconsistencies, or mistakes that need to be corrected within the prescribed time limit. However, failing to respond in time can result in your return being treated as invalid, potentially affecting your tax refund and compliance status.

So, if you’re planning to file your ITR on July 31, here’s why last-minute filing can increase the chances of receiving a defective return notice and how you can avoid that mistake.

Filing your ITR on July 31? Here’s why you may get a defective return notice

Taxpayers who file on the last day often rush through the return, and that is exactly when mistakes happen. According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, here’s why taxpayers who file their ITR on July 31 often end up receiving more defective return notices.

1. The most common issue is incomplete checking of prefilled data, where salary, TDS, bank interest, or capital gains information may not fully match the actual documents. Many last-minute filers also skip a proper reconciliation of Form 26AS, AIS, and TIS with their own records, which increases the chance of mismatches and reporting errors.

2. A second major reason is that taxpayers under time pressure often choose the wrong ITR form or fill the right form incorrectly. For example, a person may use the wrong schedule, miss a mandatory disclosure, forget to report exempt income, or enter an income head in the wrong place. These errors are common when the return is filed in a hurry without reviewing whether the taxpayer’s income sources and filing category actually fit the selected form.

3. Third, last-minute filing leaves very little time to fix technical issues before the deadline. If a document is missing, a deduction proof is unclear, or the portal has a validation error, the taxpayer may still submit the return just to avoid missing the date. That increases the risk of a defective return notice later, because the return may look incomplete or inconsistent to the department.

4. Another problem is that rushed filers often overlook bank interest, capital gains, foreign income, freelance receipts, or other secondary income sources. These are the types of items that frequently get missed in a hurried filing, and even a small mismatch can trigger a notice. In short, July 31 filing is not automatically wrong, but last-minute filing usually reduces review time, increases human error, and makes defective return notices more likely.

What is a defective return?

A defective return is an income tax return that is considered incomplete, inconsistent, or missing required information. It usually means the return cannot be processed properly because some essential details, schedules, statements, or computations appear to be incorrect. The Income Tax Department may then issue a defect notice asking the taxpayer to correct/clarify it within the allowed time.

How to deal with defective return notices?

First, read the notice carefully and identify exactly what is missing or incorrect. Then log in to the income tax portal, review the return, and make the required correction or upload the missing information within the deadline. If the defect is not actually an error and you believe the return is complete, you should still respond properly and explain your position through the portal.

Documents to keep handy

Keep your filed ITR copy, ITR-V acknowledgement, Form 16, Form 26AS, AIS, bank statements, TDS certificates, capital gains statements, and proofs for deductions and exemptions. If you are salaried, keep salary slips and investment proofs; if you are self-employed or a business owner, keep invoices, expense records, and books of account. These documents help you quickly fix any mismatch if a defect notice comes later.

Consequences of not responding to defective return notices

“If you do not respond within the time allowed, the return may be treated as invalid or not properly filed, depending on the case. That can delay refunds, create compliance problems, and sometimes force the taxpayer to file again or face a higher tax exposure,” said Anandan.

Ignoring the notice is risky because the department may proceed based only on the information available to it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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