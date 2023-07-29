scorecardresearch
Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Rakesh Raghuvanshi, founder, Sekel Tech talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more

Written by Saptak Bardhan
Rakesh's favourite gadget is his Harman Aura studio-3 music system

Weekends are all about downtime. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Rakesh Raghuvanshi, founder, Sekel Tech talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?
I love to read and cook for my family. I enjoy cooking Mutton curry the most.

How do you spend your weekends?
I hang around with my friends and family, not doing anything in particular. We just hang around, eat a lot of food and make merry.

What are your favorite gadgets?
My favorite gadget is my music system Harman Aura studio-3 and of course my Apple phone. I always update my phone but skip a generation of every iPhone launch as I feel that’s how you truly get the best of the new features.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?
My alternate choice of career would be storytelling, script writing, something on these lines. Although, it’s something I’ve never tried, I feel it’s very exciting to be able to convey your thoughts in a crisp manner and understand the pulse of the audience; to see how people emote to your thoughts. Short, crisp stories are very well consumed by the digital audiences of today’s time.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?
Italy, and Valencia in Spain are my two favorite vacation spots.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign you highly recommend watching.
I enjoy watching sports dramas and lot of my favourite entertainment revolves around sports. A TV show that I have recently seen and enjoyed and would highly recommend is The Bigshot. The movie I highly recommend to watch is Air, again a sports drama. My favourite ad campaign is of Greenply, in which the Sikh kid touring Tamil Nadu suddenly becomes a Tamilian due to his past life connection to the furniture of a house. That’s a hilarious one.

First published on: 29-07-2023 at 16:24 IST

