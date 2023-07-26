CarLelo redefines corporate identity by introducing new brand logo

CarLelo, an online new car buying platform has redefined its corporate identity with the introduction of a brand new logo, carrying the tagline “Deal Achi Toh Feel Achi.” This strategic move comes as CarLelo evolves its service offerings and solidifies its recent partnership with Capri Loans, demonstrating the company’s commitment to revolutionise new car buying experience.

The new brand identity is designed to give CarLelo and Capri Loans a distinct corporate identity that reflects their unique journey.

Speaking on the new development, Gaurav Agarwal, founder and CEO, CarLelo, commented, “The logo was born from our deep-seated desire to amplify CarLelo’s vision and purpose. We sought to create a fresh and captivating symbol that not only highlights the essence of our existence but also represents the profound impact we aspire to create in the automotive industry. The tagline ‘Deal Achi Toh Feel Achi’ goes beyond being just a catchphrase; it embodies CarLelo’s relentless pursuit of excellence, promising customers an unparalleled car buying journey filled with fulfilment and gratification. With this new brand identity, CarLelo aims to solidify its position as an industry pioneer in the online new car buying realm, empowering customers with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions. The newly unveiled branding, coupled with the recent collaboration with Capri Loans, promises an exciting chapter in CarLelo’s journey, focused on delivering unparalleled convenience, transparency, and customer delight.”

Moreover, at its core, the tagline “Deal Achi Toh Feel Acchi” encapsulates the essence of a transformative experience, assuring customers of a joyous journey filled with satisfaction, delight, and empowerment. This tagline celebrates the notion of being proactive and agile rather than passive, encouraging individuals to make informed decisions with confidence. It establishes a continuous benchmark for intelligent change, signifying that every deal they encounter through CarLelo and Capri Loans will not only be excellent but will also evoke a profound sense of fulfillment and satisfaction.

