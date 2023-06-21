Cannes Lions 2023: India bags six metals across categories on Day two

India opened its kitty on day two of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, with six metals including one Gold Lion, three Silver Lion, and two Bronze Lion across different categories.

FCB India bagged the first Gold Lion for India this year for its work Untangling The Politics of Hair for the brand Stir in the Industry Craft category for ‘Outdoor’.

In the Entertainment category, FCB Kinnect and FCB Interface won two Silver Lions, each, under the sub-categories influencer and co-creation and social behaviour and cultural insight. FCB Kinnect took home the Silver Lion for its work Chatpat for the brand SOS Children’s Villages while FCB Interface won Silver Lion for its work TR for Teacher for the brand Navneet.

Another Silver Lion was won by Leo Burnett under the Entertainment Lions for Sports category for its work Airtel 175 Replayed for the brand Airtel for sports live experience.

Next, Dentsu Creative won a Bronze Lion in the Design category for its work The Everything Book for the brand Vedantu e-learning under the sub-category promotional print media.

Expressing his views on the win, Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative India said,”This victory holds a significant place in our hearts, as it truly exemplifies the thriving creative culture at Dentsu Creative. It stands as a powerful testament to the boundless possibilities that arise when innovation and imagination intertwine. I express my deep gratitude to our exceptional teams who have each played a crucial role in this achievement. Together, we aspire to soar to even greater heights, firmly believing that this marks just the inception of an extraordinary journey filled with remarkable accomplishments that lie ahead.”

“The Everything Book has been 2 and a half years in the making. We have tirelessly worked on this project for years to make it come alive in the best version of it. It’s satisfying to see it being recognised at the biggest stage advertising has. I think we couldn’t be happier. Fingers crossed for the remaining days of the festival. We have more shortlists”, Aalap Desai, chief creative officer, Creative Experience, West, Dentsu Creative India added.

Second Bronze Lion was bagged by DDB Mudra Group under Entertainment Lions for Gaming category for its work MachineGun Mouth for the brand BattleGround Mobile India under audio-visual content.

No Indian agencies won a lion in the Film Craft, Digital Craft and Entertainment Lions for Music categories.

