scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Britannia launches 50-50 Golmaal with Ravi Shastri

The campaign comprises five videos, each showcasing creative ways to turn the match in your favour

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore
The campaign is developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore

Britannia 50-50 launches an advertising campaign ‘50-50 Golmaal’ with former cricketer Ravi Shastri.

As per the company, the campaign comprises five videos, each showcasing creative ways to turn the match in your favour.

In every film, a desperate player approaches Ravi Shastri, the coach, seeking guidance. In response, Shastri imparts the ultimate strategy of “Golmaal,” leading to a series of incredibly fortunate events for his team.

Also Read

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer at Britannia Industries, said, “The new 50-50 Golmaal cracker takes this proposition to an all new level with the addition of the indigenous spice, ‘kalonji’ (black cumin). The TVCs capture the essence of ‘Golmaal’ in a witty & humorous tone. The 50-50 Golmaal, launched only last year, became hugely popular in the Eastern market, the brand now aims to strengthen its position nationwide.”

The campaign is developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.

Also Read

“The only way to describe this campaign is that it’s totally Golmaal. While Ravi Shastri and his quirky team establish the brand promise with these films, we expect audiences to make their own Golmaal appeals and give this campaign a life that is beyond TV,” added Prateek Bharadwaj, chief creative officer (India) at Lowe Lintas.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 19:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market