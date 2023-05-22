Britannia launches 50-50 Golmaal with Ravi Shastri

Britannia 50-50 launches an advertising campaign ‘50-50 Golmaal’ with former cricketer Ravi Shastri.

As per the company, the campaign comprises five videos, each showcasing creative ways to turn the match in your favour.

In every film, a desperate player approaches Ravi Shastri, the coach, seeking guidance. In response, Shastri imparts the ultimate strategy of “Golmaal,” leading to a series of incredibly fortunate events for his team.

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer at Britannia Industries, said, “The new 50-50 Golmaal cracker takes this proposition to an all new level with the addition of the indigenous spice, ‘kalonji’ (black cumin). The TVCs capture the essence of ‘Golmaal’ in a witty & humorous tone. The 50-50 Golmaal, launched only last year, became hugely popular in the Eastern market, the brand now aims to strengthen its position nationwide.”

The campaign is developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.

“The only way to describe this campaign is that it’s totally Golmaal. While Ravi Shastri and his quirky team establish the brand promise with these films, we expect audiences to make their own Golmaal appeals and give this campaign a life that is beyond TV,” added Prateek Bharadwaj, chief creative officer (India) at Lowe Lintas.

