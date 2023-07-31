scorecardresearch
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty invests in Pro Panja League

Pro Panja League, launched by Bollywood actor and producer Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, is hosting its inaugural season at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi

Shetty has come on board as an equity partner at the group level

Pro Panja League gets a boost as Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty joins the promotion as a minority stakeholder. Shetty has come on board as an equity partner at the group level.

“My shareholding will be in single-digit equity. For me, it was always about entering into the league and becoming a part of it. I honestly believe that after cricket, there is only one league that can be popular and that is Panja. Size does not matter when it comes to this sport. It’s the strength, technique and the strength of your mind,” actor Suniel Shetty, said.

Pro Panja League, launched by Bollywood actor and producer Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, is hosting its inaugural season at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi. Pro Panja League is being aired on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD and is being exclusively live streamed on FanCode.

“We are marrying sports and entertainment here and Suniel Ji, who has years and years of experience in the entertainment industry, but also in business in various fields, is a true asset. He really knows how to grow companies and has a huge vision,” producer Parvin Dabas, said.

180 arm wrestlers from across 14 states (Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Odisha, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan) in India are competing in the first season of the Pro Panja League, featuring six franchises – Kiraak Hyderabad, Mumbai Muscle, Rohtak Rowdies, Ludhiana Lions, Baroda Badshahs, and Kochi KD’s.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 17:15 IST

