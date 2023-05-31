Bidstack announces partnership with The Tiny Digital Factory and Fat Cigar Productions

Bidstack announces partnership with driving and racing mobile game studios The Tiny Digital Factory and Fat Cigar Productions and celebrated one-year anniversary of its partnership with publisher Fingersoft.

“Brands are a huge part of racing and mobile games; therefore, they tend to have a lot of spaces suitable for in-game ad content, which can enhance the realism of those spaces. Our lightweight SDK means that game performance is unaffected, which is a critical consideration when it comes to players’ on-track performance. As in-game advertising continues to gain traction with brands, we expect to see the channel generate record revenues in the year ahead,” Antoine Jullemier, VP- gaming, Bidstack, said.

Bidstack’s technology was integrated into Fingersoft’s Boom Karts Multiplayer Racing in May 2022. Over the past year, the online go-kart racer, which has had more than 3.5 million downloads to date, has generated almost half a billion in-game ad requests.

The Tiny Digital Factory is a publisher of racing and motorsport games based in Lyon and Montreal. Its popular racing simulation, GT Manager, harnesses Bidstack’s technology to authentically bring real-world brands into its immersive on and off-track environments. Independent British Studio Fat Cigar Productions is utilising Bidstack’s technology in Street Kart Racing, a competitive mobile racer which has been the number one paid game on iOS in over 100 countries, to increase realism for users while adding an additional revenue stream.

“GT Manager is a simulation game that aims to recreate the thrill of running a racing team. Brands are part of the lifeblood of racing and Bidstack’s brand partnerships are contributing to making GT Manager as authentic as possible and supporting our business goals,” Stéphane Baudet, CEO and founder, The Tiny Digital Factory, said.

Bidstack’s existing cross-platform sports and racing portfolio features Football Manager, Mad Skills Motocross 3, SimWin, Top Eleven and more, enabling brands to reach a growing and diverse gaming audience.

