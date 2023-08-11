BeatXP ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador, launches #BeatTheLimits campaign

BeatXP has onboarded Hrithik Roshan for endorsing its line-up of massagers. The partnership comes at a juncture as the demand for fitness and health gadgets soars. Hrithik Roshan’s alignment with BeatXP is poised to fortify the brand’s standing in the body massager domain. Hrithik will take centre stage in promoting an array of massagers through the upcoming #BeatTheLimits campaign.

The impactful #BeatTheLimits campaign encapsulates BeatXP’s mission to revolutionise the realms of fitness, relaxation, and vitality. At its core, the campaign is an invitation to break boundaries and surpass personal limits.

“With the launch of the ‘#BeatTheLimits’ campaign, we aim to inspire individuals to transcend their limits and embrace holistic well-being,” Ashish Dhuvan, business director, BeatXP, said.

Through the movement, BeatXP’s massager category serves as a catalyst for rejuvenation, offering individuals the means to rejuvenate, re-energize, and revitalise themselves. With #BeatTheLimits, BeatXP beckons individuals to journey beyond their comfort zones and discover new heights of well-being, all made achievable through the transformative potential of their state-of-the-art massagers.

“BeatXP’s unwavering dedication to provide health-care solutions truly impresses me. Their range of massagers is a remarkable step towards prioritizing self-care in our dynamic lifestyles. This partnership resonates strongly with our shared commitment to holistic well-being and rejuvenation,” actor Hrithik Roshan, said.

