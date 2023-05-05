Beardo launches aqua fragrance Tsunami; features Vicky Kaushal in double role

Beardo has announced the launch of its aqua fragrance “Tsunami” with actor Vicky Kaushal, featured in a double role in the brand’s ad-film, titled “Embrace the Tsunami Within.”

“When we conceptualized Tsunami, we wanted to create a fragrance that embodied the strength, persistence, and wildness of the storm. We wanted our customers to experience the power of the Tsunami and the sense of danger that comes with it. Our goal was to remind every man that the storm lies within him,” said, Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo.

The campaign showcases Kaushal winning over his timid personality to unleash his inner masculinity after using the scent.

Talking about the campaign, Vicky Kaushal said, “When I think of Tsunami, the first thing that comes to mind is that it is mighty. My roles in the campaign embody the strength and larger-than-life aspects that define this aquatic scent. You see, most aqua perfumes allude to a calm and cool persona, but Tsunami is different. It’s a powerful and bold fragrance that evokes the sensation of a massive body of water, one that can cause both awe and fear. And that’s exactly what my role in the film portrays too – it’s intense, energetic and matches the fragrance perfectly.”

As per the company, the fragrance notes of Tsunami are a fusion of freshness and intensity. The Eau de Parfum emanates an aura of strength, danger, and wildness, seamlessly personifying notes of bergamot, lemon, and lime, followed by middle notes of lavender, geranium, and patchouli, and base notes of cedarwood, musk, and amber.

Malhotra added, “Working with Vicky Kaushal has been an absolute pleasure. His versatile acting skills and dynamic personality perfectly complement the fragrance’s notes, making him an ideal fit for this campaign. With his double role, Vicky portrays the storm and its power like never before, and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

