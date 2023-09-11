Axis Mutual Fund unveils its campaign #SochaSamjhaRisk

Axis Mutual Fund has launched of its new advertising campaign #SochaSamjhaRisk. As per the company, the 360-degree campaign is aimed at encouraging investors to understand individual risk appetites with the help of a risk profiler.

Additionally, the initiative also focuses on educating investors about riskometer to understand the fund risk and make informed investment decisions.

Talking about the campaign, B. Gopkumar, MD and CEO, Axis Mutual Fund, said, “Most investors perceive ‘Risk’ in the negative connotation and pay little heed to comprehending the real ‘Risk-Return’ trade off. As responsible investment managers, we believe investors must understand how ‘Risk’ influences their financial journey. Our latest initiative #SochaSamjhaRisk underscores the significance of well-thought-out investment decisions over impulsive, uninformed choices influenced by hearsay or market noise.”

The campaign has been creatively conceptualised and led by Mirum India.

Naila Patel, national creative director, Mirum India, said, “The big bad world can be risky, but we take the risk of navigating that big bad world, because we’ve put some thought behind a risk, we’re willing to take – a #SochaSamjhaRisk. And that’s what we’re telling those who’re averse to investing in mutual funds; sure, there’s risk, but if you know how to interpret that risk with the risk profiler and risk-o-meter, there’s a story waiting to unfold – the story of you realising your dreams.”

Moreover, the four videos focus on two key elements, Riskometer and Risk Profiler, that are central to the campaign. The first and second video focus on spreading awareness and educating investors about Riskometer as a key tool to understand fund risk. However, the third and fourth videos emphasis on encouraging investors to assess their risk appetite to make informed decisions.

“Axis Mutual Fund’s #SochaSamjhaRisk is a one of its-first kind of initiatives aimed at changing the dynamics of investor education by actively encouraging people to ‘understand and decode risk’. #SochaSamjhaRisk capitalises on the core human insight of staying away from everything seemingly ‘Risky’ without truly understanding the ‘Risks’ involved. The four slice of life films capture everyday interactions to create a stronger resonance with the target audience,” Boniface Noronha, SVP and head – marketing, digital and direct sales, Axis Mutual Fund, added.

