Ampere collaborates with Salesforce for enhanced customer experience

Salesforce, a global CRM company, has announced its collaboration with Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler scooter brand under Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), to enhance their stakeholder relationships by delivering customised engagements.

As per the company, Greaves Electric Mobility will leverage Salesforce to power its sales, service, and dealer management systems deploying Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, various unifying departments onto a single platform. The company believes that this will enable the company to gain a 360-degree view across its stakeholders, including dealer networks and customer journeys. This will also allow Greaves Electric Mobility to deliver personalised experiences and strengthen its relationships with data-driven insights.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO and executive director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said, “At Greaves, customer-centricity has always been the driving philosophy as we strive to deliver personalised engagements to each of our customers every day. We are delighted to partner with a global CRM leader Salesforce, whose reliability, configurability and customisation capabilities have enabled us to integrate Greave Electric Mobility enterprise platforms and empowered us with sharper customer insights and focussed marketing programs to further strengthen our brand loyalty.”

With Salesforce Service Cloud, the company aims to transform customer service by giving its employees the tools to deliver customer experience and reducing costs. Salesforce will also provide Greaves Electric Mobility dealer partners with better dealer management systems to enhance customer experiences in offline and online channels.

“The EV sector is seeing exponential growth with a substantial surge in the demand and acceptance of EV adoption. However, we understand that buying an electric vehicle is a process that needs more awareness and engagement to ensure consumer loyalty. It is also important to support the agents and dealer networks, which is essential in boosting satisfaction and winning more businesses. We are thrilled to contribute towards Greaves Electric Mobility journey in enhancing customer excellence while empowering its employees and dealer networks, as the world moves towards a more sustainable future,” Arun Parameswaran, managing director Sales and Distribution, Salesforce India, added.

