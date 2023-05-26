scorecardresearch
Adidas and Arsenal unveils 2023/2024 home jersey

Taking design inspiration from the kit worn by the record-breaking team, the jersey features a shade of red offset with a white sleeve

Written by BrandWagon Online
As per the company, a minimum of 70% of the product is a blend of recycled and renewable materials
Adidas and Arsenal reveal the Arsenal home jersey for the 2023/24 season, marking the 20th anniversary of the ‘Invincibles’ season with a new look. Taking design inspiration from the kit worn by the team, the jersey features a shade of red offset with a white sleeve and a lightning bolt pattern that flows vertically from top to bottom.

As per the company, a minimum of 70% of the product is a blend of recycled and renewable materials, continuing adidas’ ongoing commitment to help end plastic waste. Earlier this year, adidas announced that it is ahead of schedule in its journey to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester in its products wherever possible by the end of 2024. In 2022, 96% of all the polyester adidas used was recycled.

“Playing in that season twenty years ago, surrounded by so many wonderful players is something I will never forget, and it is great to see we are celebrating our club history by bringing out this new home shirt – something I think all the supporters will truly love,” Arsenal legend, Ray Parlour, said.

The kit draws on the spirit and attitude of the ‘Invincibles’ team of 2003/04, marking the beginning of the 20th anniversary of Arsenal’s unbeaten Premier League season. The Arsenal crest, adidas’ logo, and three stripes down each sleeve all feature in gold, and the team’s record of 26 wins and 12 draws over 38 games in that season is etched into the side of the authentic version of the kit.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 16:11 IST

Stock Market