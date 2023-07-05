44% view TV news channels as primary platform for news consumption for latest updates reveals Axis My India July CSI Survey

Axis My India, a consumer data intelligence company, has unveiled its latest report on the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), providing insights into evolving media consumption patterns, consumer behaviour, and data privacy sentiments. The survey shows the change in media consumption, particularly among younger demographics, with TV News Channels and Social Media dominating as primary news sources. Moreover, the report reveals trends in movie theatre visits, online shopping habits, and preferred sources of product information.

The July net CSI score, calculated by percentage increase minus percentage decrease in sentiment, is at +7, which has decreased as compared to last month (+9).

The sentiment analysis delves into five relevant sub-indices – Overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits, and entertainment & tourism trends.

Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, chairman and MD, Axis My India, said “Amidst India’s ever-changing economic landscape, our comprehensive survey reveals fascinating patterns in media consumption, information seeking, and online shopping habits. Embracing the digital era, the youth drive a surge in digital platform usage, while traditional sources like TV news maintain steadfast relevance. The cinema’s revival is noteworthy, with urbanites and seniors spearheading this trend. Trust remains paramount, as consumers rely on shopkeepers, local markets, and online searches for product insights. However, data privacy concerns loom, particularly among the younger generation. These insightful trends underscore the imperative for a versatile approach to cater to the diverse preferences of our dynamic consumer base.”

Axis My India CSI Survey

According to the report, the overall household spending has increased for 56% of the families, which is the same as the last two months. The net score, which was +48 last month is +47 this month. The increase is slightly higher in rural households (57%). Spends on essentials like personal care and household items has increased for 31% of the families, which has decreased by 1% from last month.

The report highlighted that the consumption of media (TV, Internet, Radio, and others) has increased for 18% of families, depicting a significant dip in increased media consumption percentage by 6% from last month. This decrease is depicted after an increase was reflected last month at 24% (the highest since April 23) majorly due to IPL. The overall, net score which was at +4 last month is at -4 this month. The increase in Media viewership percentage could be majorly reflected among males (20%) and 18-25 year old (29%) compared to older age groups.

Moreover, this month’s Axis My India CSI survey aimed to understand the primary platform that consumers rely on to stay updated with the latest news. As per the findings, TV News Channels are the primary news source for 44% of respondents, followed by Social Media (23%) and YouTube education/news channels (18%). Newspapers accounted for only 14% of news consumption, while YouTube Shorts had 7%. TV News Channels and Newspapers are preferred majorly by viewers above 60 years while social media platforms and formats are majorly preferred by 18-25 year olds.

Another key aspect explored was the frequency of movie theatre visits in recent months. The findings reveal interesting patterns in consumer behaviour, where in out of all the respondents, 49% stated that they visited movie theatres once a month, 30% twice, 8% thrice, and 13% more than three times. As a significant proportion of consumers visit movie theatres at least once a month, it could be apt to assume that a consistent interest in cinema as a form of entertainment is again rising back. This keenness is majorly witnessed amongst urban consumers (51%), and females (57%).

When seeking information about products they intend to buy, respondents in the Axis My India survey relied on various sources. The primary sources of information were shopkeepers and local markets (36%), followed closely by internet searches (29%), indicating the significance of both traditional and digital channels. A notable 19% of respondents preferred seeking advice from friends, colleagues, or neighbours, highlighting the continued influence of word-of-mouth recommendations in purchase decisions. YouTube emerged as a source of product information for 6% of respondents, demonstrating the growing popularity of video content in informing consumer choices and Television advertisements held relevance for 5% of respondents. Only 2% refer to social media, and 1% go directly to the company website or use print media. While those above 60 years old prefer shopkeepers and local markets, 18-25 year old prefer internet searches and YouTube videos. The majority of the 51-60 year old prefer seeking advice from others.

The survey further unveiled a diverse range of online shopping habits among consumers with a sizable portion yet to adopt e-commerce as their preferred mode of shopping. A significant 64% stated they never shop online. However, 11% do online shopping once a month, and 7% do so once in 6 months to 1 year. Additionally, 6% shopped online once in the last 6 months, and another 6% did so more than once in the last month. Only 3% shopped online more than once in the last 6 months, while a mere 2% engaged in online shopping almost every week. 18-25 yea old forms the majority segment that shops once a month (19%).

Also Read Sociowash bags creative and production mandate of Hyatt India Hotels

The survey was carried out via Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 5072 people across 35 states and UTs, 67% are from rural India while 33% are from urban India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook