Using generative AI in conjunction with cloud computing to improve business cybersecurity

By Sanjay Kaushik

The cumulative relevance of Industry 4.0 has led to a rise in investments in innovation, digitalisation and technology. However, there are potential risks connected to this digital transformation, especially in relation to cloud cybersecurity. Targeted cyberattacks have become more sophisticated as they regularly modify and enhance their attack techniques. According to a CheckPoint analysis, each company in India had an average of 2,108 weekly cyberattacks in the initial quarter of 2023, an increase of about 18% over the same period in the previous year.

The rise of cyberattacks, which prey on the weaknesses of networked machines, affects the performance of an organisation, which in turn, has made it imperative for organisations to adopt advanced solutions to safeguard their sensitive data and protect their networks. In this regard, generative AI has become one of the hottest buzzwords recently. Thanks to recent advances, we can see its growing popularity among the tech community. However, when combined with cloud technology, it can potentially transform into a potent tool that can offer a robust defence mechanism against cyber threats.

Generative AI and cloud computing: a symbiotic relationship

Even though the cloud and AI have different problems to solve and different growth routes, their development is inexorably linked, and when used together, they can be successful cybersecurity solutions. India Inc. has been utilising the cloud idea for numerous operational and digitalisation goals for some time now. By 2026, cloud computing will contribute 8% of India’s GDP, according to a report from Oliver Wyman and NASSCOM from 2022.

However, generative AI is still in its infancy internationally and in India. The global market for generative AI is predicted to be worth USD 51.8 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 35.6%, according to research by Research and Markets. The development of cloud storage, which makes it simple to access data, the advancement of AI and deep learning, and the introduction of effective cybersecurity solutions are all expected to drive the growth of the combined industry.

Generative AI integration in cloud computing has formed a symbiotic relationship, revolutionising the way we create and deploy intelligent systems. This mutually beneficial partnership can give companies effective solutions to improve cybersecurity. Some potential advantages of this amalgamation can be improved threat detection, data anonymisation, data augmentation and tech democratisation.

Enabling threat intelligence

In order to detect and respond to attacks in real-time, generative AI can analyse massive amounts of data to find patterns and indicators of compromise. As a result, security teams may be better able to anticipate new dangers and promptly respond to intrusions. In some circumstances, generative AI can even foresee the need for additional security equipment. Therefore, it can be used to identify new threats that more established cybersecurity defences might miss. This gives businesses access to threat intelligence.

Facilitating data anonymisation

Data anonymisation is becoming a requirement in order to service the customer and take advantage of new business prospects, making data anonymisation even more crucial. However, to perform all of this, it is vital to protect the personal information of the people or organisations. As a result, businesses are under ongoing pressure to safeguard customer privacy while gathering and utilising data to enhance their goods and services. Fortunately, cloud-integrated generative AI can be a workable answer in this situation. In contrast to the original data, fresh data samples produced by generative AI do not divulge any confidential information. This can make data sharing across firms safer and slash the chances of data breaches.

Simulated environment

As a security measure, a realistic phishing email or other attacks can be produced using generative AI, which can then be used to train staff members and AI-enabled security systems to identify and avert such attacks. This can enhance the overall security posture and aid in preventing potential assaults. Furthermore, it can test and assess security measures and reactions thanks to its capacity to simulate environments that closely resemble real-world circumstances. Additionally, generative AI can expand the training dataset and enhance the precision of the machine learning models by creating fresh data samples comparable to the original data. This can aid in finding flaws and enhancing overall security readiness.

Democratisation of tech

The combination of cloud computing and artificial intelligence will probably lead to greater democratisation of technology. Powerful technological capabilities won’t just be available to businesses with a lot of capital to invest in cloud security solutions. With the help of the cloud and AI-enhanced tools, even an emerging business will have a sizable competitive advantage. Since it allows smaller companies to compete with larger ones with sophisticated data centres, the cloud has always been a powerful democratising factor. Additionally, generative AI has a more substantial democratising impact by offering tools with a multiplier effect.

All things considered

Generative AI has a huge potential to change cloud computing cybersecurity. Its integration into cloud computing can give companies effective solutions to improve cybersecurity. Generative AI and the cloud can assist in identifying and responding to threats before they do harm by enabling threat intelligence, offering a simulated environment, and simplifying data anonymisation.

Businesses must prioritise cybersecurity and use emerging technologies to safeguard their resources and sensitive data as the world becomes more dependent on technology. In this regard, the integration of generative AI with cloud computing presents a compelling solution to enhance business cybersecurity. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated, businesses must embrace advanced solutions to fortify their defences and safeguard their valuable assets in the digital realm.

The author is MD at corporate security, Netrika Consulting

