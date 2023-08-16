scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

United Arab Emirates to offer commercial licenses for AI and Web3.0 platforms

Dubai will also imply about 90% subsidy

Written by FE Digital Currency
Web 3.0 Campus is a tech hub
Web 3.0 Campus is a tech hub

According to Cointelegraph, Dubai from the United Arab Emirates will offer commercial licenses to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Web3.0 businesses. It is expected that it will also imply about 90% subsidy. Supposedly, it works to create a cluster of new-age tech companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Sources revealed that Dubai AI and Web 3.0 Campus, a tech hub, announced the subsidies for the licenses for companies to be set up in the city. The licenses are expected to be issued by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and plans to get hold of diversified investors, Cointelegraph added.

“We expect that by granting these licenses, we will attract more global talent and investment to the region and create a culture of collaboration and innovation,” Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO, a DIFC Innovation Hub, explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the new virtual asset service provider license is expected to allow Laser Digital to offer broker-dealers. It is believed they will also offer virtual asset management and investment services in the emirate, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-08-2023 at 12:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS